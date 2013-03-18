Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
SINGAPORE Standard Chartered Plc(STAN.L) has hired Nomura's head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, Jason Morris, to join its regional M&A team as a managing director, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Nikhil Nath, Nomura's former head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan, has also joined Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) as a general industry banker, Hong Kong-based financial industry sources said.
Both Morris and Nath left Nomura after the bank cut costs at its equities and investment banking business as part of a restructuring that started last year, the sources said.
Both bankers had joined Nomura in 2008 from the collapsed Lehman Brothers. Nath will move to Singapore from Hong Kong to focus on Southeast Asian and Indian clients.
All the banking sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Standard Chartered and Nomura declined to comment on the move. Macquarie was not available for an immediate comment.
Morris joins Standard Chartered a few months after the bank hired Patrick Lee, the former head of Nomura's Southeast Asia investment banking, as head of its Singapore-based origination and coverage.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.