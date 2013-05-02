Reuters Market Eye - Nomura Equity Research is "overweight" on rate cyclicals and defensive growth plays but remains "underweight" on domestic growth cyclicals.

The investment banking company says following the contraction in global risk premiums in the second half of 2012 and the simultaneous rally in risky assets, it expects the focus to turn to domestic fundamentals this year.

India's growth will be slow to revive, but easing pressure on current account deficit and inflation suggest a benign rate and liquidity environment.

Nomura expects to see the benchmark Sensex at 21,700 at end-March.

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), ITC Ltd (ITC.NS), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS), Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd and Zee Entertainment Ltd are top bets for the year.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)