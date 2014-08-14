UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
TAIPEI Aug 14 Nomura Bank International said on Thursday it has issued $325 million in 30-year zero coupon bonds in Taiwan - the first bond issue here by a Japanese insitution in years.
The bonds were issued at par and bear an internal rate of return of 4.95 percent a year, Nomura said in a statement, adding the securities have been offered to institutional investors in Taiwan and listed on the GreTai Securities Market.
"This bond issuance is a first not just for Nomura, but also for a Japanese financial institution issuing an onshore bond in Taiwan in recent years," said Amy Tsao, president of Nomura in Taiwan.
Standard & Poor's has assigned the issuer a long-term rating of A-. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.