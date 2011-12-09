LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Nomura Holdings used its retail distribution franchise this week to price the first Basel III-compliant Tier 2 from a Japanese bank, raising a substantial JPY170BN (USD2.2BN) of capital at a cost that was at odds with the securities' risk profile.

The deal demonstrated the bank's retail distribution capabilities and helped alleviate short-term funding concerns in a dual-tranche 10-year non-call five structure.

The key feature was a Basel III-compliant non-viability clause that carries conditional write-off language. Under the terms of the deal, if the bank reaches the point of non-viability, the bonds gets written down to zero. At the same time, Nomura called JPY300bn of outstanding, more expensive lower Tier 2 subs and opted for the write-off clause on the new Tier 2 capital.

The bank chose that option instead of equity convertible bonds as it was easier for Japanese investors used to the more common 10NC5 structure to understand.

The new structure closely emulated the first Tier 2 out of Asia in November -- ICBC's Rmb1.5bn (US$236m) 6% 10NC5.

The new deal will refinance a JPY300bn 3.6% sub from December 2008 that was sold after Lehman Brothers' collapse roiled markets and Nomura came out with the jumbo 8NC3 self-led retail offering.

"It was good timing for Nomura to issue a Basel III-compliant instrument as the issuer can refinance the redeeming JPY300bn sub bonds in an efficient way -- with the new structure Nomura can avoid amortization from 2013," said Takehiko Ogihara of Nomura's FIG DCM.

"In any case the intention was to have a Basel III-compliant contingent capital (instrument) with loss absorption language and not to refinance the entire JPY300bn."

The wholesale tranche referenced Nomura's outstanding 2.649% subordinated bullet due November 2025. That paper traded around swaps plus 140bp area. The new deal was based on an estimated premium for the loss absorption of 30bp to 60bp for a guidance range of offer-side swaps plus 170bp-200bp.

Pricing came at the tight end for a 30bp premium to the more traditional subs. That premium was viewed as smaller and more modest than those seen in other recent issues by global banks, according to bankers on and off the deal.

"We started the marketing with the institutional investors of JPY10bn. As we grew the tranche to JPY15.7bn, we thought 170bp over was an adequate level from the viewpoint of institutional investors as to what would be a fair level for the retail investors too," said Akihiko Honda an official in Nomura's debt syndicate.

"Indeed, we see the premium to traditional Japanese subs as mild compared to other banks such ICBC, Rabobank and Credit Suisse. In general, spreads in the Japanese domestic market are much tighter than international levels and that rationale also applies to the premium," said Honda.

The deal was split into institutional and retail tranches, both priced at the exact same level to allow what the issuer viewed as a fair price for both types of investors. The retail-targeted portion came out at JPY154.3bn and JPY15.7bn was raised from the wholesale market. The deal pays a 2.24% coupon. The pricing of 170bp over five-year Yen swap equated to around 320bp over dollar Libor, a print many European banks would only dream to achieve in the senior format. If uncalled, the deal will not step up but reset after five years to five-year OS plus 170bp.

HIGHER PREMIUM FOR BANKS

STill, there are questions about the deal as Japan's financial regulator has not yet presented a specific Basel III-compliant directive. The Financial Services Agency has not determined which banks and securities companies will become national-SIFI -- Systemically Important Financial Institutions -- but clearly Nomura's size should warrant an inclusion along with the major commercial banks.

The issuer is understood to have obtained a nod from the regulator on the structure, and by including loss absorption features as part of the contract, should ensure the deal is compliant with global regulation even if domestic rules are not cast in stone.

Japan's Deposit Insurance Act's Article 102, which stipulates that public funds can be injected into local FIGs to cope with systematic crisis, exempts non-deposit holding securities firms.

The exemption allowed Nomura to obtain ratings of A/A+ from local rating agencies R&I/JCR, the same ranking as its traditional sub debt. A future amendment of the law would trigger a one-notch downgrade under the raters' criteria.

While regulations are clearer for banks, Tokyo market participants are reluctant to say whether another bank will follow Nomura in issuing contingent capital in the near term.

A few bankers away from the deal praised Nomura's success in attracting any wholesale investor demand. Most, however, are skeptical about how enthusiastic large-scale investors will be about buying banks' contingent capital.

Nomura's deal failed to attract large investors, such as life insurers. Market participants said commercial banks, such as Japan's three megabanks, would have to offer a wider premium to their regular subordinated debt as there is a higher risk of some sort of public aid if they lose the backing of the institutional market.

"There is still limited understanding of how to treat these instruments, we will need more time to study the Basel III language. It is still not clear how to evaluate the pricing levels. I think the megabanks would follow with similar structures -- also probably in retail and wholesale tranches -- but they will have to offer a higher spread if they come out," said one investor at a large Japanese life insurer.

A large wholesale contingent capital from Japan will only happen if megabanks come to the fore , as institutional investors would then move in volume, said Tokyo-based bankers away from the deal. However, the retail market should not be overlooked.

"The common sense in the Japanese market at the moment is how to draw the vast amount of retail money," said a debt syndicate head at a foreign house in Japan.

"Part of that retail (business" is similar in nature to Asian wealth management business which sells subordinated debt to their retail base - similar to the investors in Credit Suisse's coco bonds earlier this year. In Japan's case retail is the risk money and there will be more instruments targeting them." (Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Alex Chambers and Ciara Linnane)