BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, March 3 Nomura Holdings Inc has hired former Barclays trader Pradeep Swamy to start a new proprietary trading team in Hong Kong.
The move comes as Wall Street banks retreat from the lucrative proprietary trading business after regulatory changes put in place after 2008 curbed banks from making bets with their own money.
Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last week to lead the new Equity Principal Strategies Group.
Fred Lam, Swamy's former colleague at money manager Cheyne Capital, has also joined the team.
A Nomura spokesman confirmed the two appointments.
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.