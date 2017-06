People walk in the Wipro campus in Bangalore June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura upgrades India's Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS) to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 490 rupees from 390 rupees.

The investment bank cites expectation for "an imminent" turnaround in growth on the back of an increase in its deal pipeline and a more stable outlook for U.S. demand.

Valuations discounts versus rivals Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) also turn risk reward more favourable, Nomura says.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)