NEW YORK, Sept 13 A week after announcing a plan
to scale back its traditional stock trading businesses
worldwide, Nomura Holdings said on Thursday it has
restructured the management team at its U.S. equities group.
Ciaran O'Kelly, 44, who rapidly expanded Nomura Securities
International's group of stock salespeople, traders and
researchers since joining from Bank of America in
mid-2009, has left the firm, a bank spokesman said.
He has been replaced in the New York by Samir Patel and
Michael Rietbrock, executives who were former colleagues of
O'Kelly at Bank of America and followed him to Nomura in 2009
and 2010, respectively.
Rietbrock, who has been in charge of US equity research and
research sales, will oversee client strategy, research and
corporate access in the United States and have global
responsibility for research sales, according to an internal
memo.
Patel, who ran execution sales in the Americas, will oversee
services for hedge funds and users of equities derivatives and
convertible securities.
The pair will report to David Findlay, who remains president
and chief executive of Nomura Holding America, and to Benoit
Savoret and Naoki Matsuba, the bank's new global heads of
equities.
Nomura said last week that it would transfer all U.S.
stock-trading activities to its less risky, agency-only trading
unit Instinet. The business of trading stocks for clients with
the bank's own capital and attracting orders through research
has been battered across all brokerage firms by years of weak
trading volume and falling commission prices.
Nomura Chief Executive Koji Nagai last week laid out a plan
to cut $1 billion of expenses company-wide, including $210
million in its U.S. operations. It has not detailed how many
employees will be let go, but its cost-reduction program is
constrained by a 20-year lease signed recently in New York City
for 16 floors in a midtown office building.
O'Kelly did not immediately return a call for comment.
"These changes are the natural next step after last week's
global equities reorganization," he said in a prepared
statement. "After a combined 25 years of working with Mike and
Samir, I know the business is in very capable hands."
Nomura Securities doubled its market share in U.S. stock
trading last year, he said, and maintained its top-10 market
share in the program trading, derivatives and convertibles areas
in which it will still concentrate.