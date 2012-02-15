By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO Feb 14 Christopher Wendel has left
his job as global head of equity sales at Nomura Holdings Inc
, the Japanese investment bank said in an internal memo
obtained by Reuters, as it continues with its $1.2 billion
cost-cutting drive.
Nomura will not replace Wendel immediately, two sources
familiar with the matter said. Roughly 1,000 jobs are set to go
at the brokerage in the restructuring effort announced in
November when Nomura posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2
years.
Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage, declined to comment.
Wendel, also a senior managing director, was at Lehman
Brothers when Nomura bought the European and Asian assets of the
Wall Street bank following its collapse in 2008.
Investors have been focused on which senior staff would
leave or be cut in the restructuring, especially after the
high-profile departure of Jasjit Bhattal, the head of the
wholesale division and the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive,
in January.
Enrico Corsalini, joint COO of global markets, has also left
the company as part of the cost-cutting and his responsibilities
will be assumed by Mark Cosaitis, CFO of global fixed income and
James Lancaster, chief administrative officer of global fixed
income, according to the memo.
John Adair, joint head of equities, Asia-Pacific, will
relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo in a bid to boost its business
in Asia and work in the same office as regional co-head Paul
Dolan, two sources close to the matter said.
The brokerage's regional sales heads are reporting directly
to equity heads in their regions after Wendel's departure, the
internal memo said.
According to the note, Nomura's Asia-Pacific equities
structure will remain unchanged, with the Japan head of
equities, Norikazu Akedo, continuing to report to his regional
co-heads Adair and Dolan.