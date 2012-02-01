TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings Inc could take more than a year to find a successor to the ex-Lehman Bros banker who ran its wholesale division and is likely to groom an internal candidate for the job, the second in command at Japan's top brokerage said.

Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata said Nomura had been approached by several external candidates interested in taking the post held by Jasjit Bhattal, who resigned last month shortly after the wholesale division he oversaw suffered a nearly $1 billion quarterly loss.

Shibata, who has committed to doubling as wholesale CEO for an undefined interim period, said the company was in no rush.

"In terms of defining the meaning of interim, at this point it would not be strange if we continued this way for one, two or three years," Shibata told a teleconference for analysts after Nomura reported its results for the October-December quarter.

"We've received applications from a lot of people but we have not taken action on that front. If possible, we'll take our time and would like to proceed with an eye towards promoting someone internally."

Bhattal was the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at Nomura and his replacement will be watched closely as a sign of how committed the bank is to a global expansion started with the purchase of Lehman's Asian and European arms in 2008.

Among potential candidates for the role are Asia Pacific CEO Philip Lynch, joint heads of investment banking Hiroyuki Suzuki and William Vereker, and Hiromasa Yamazaki, who oversees the CEO's office, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Earlier on Wednesday Nomura confirmed Shibata and group CEO Kenichi Watanabe would remain in place for the next financial year starting in April.

Nomura also said Suzuki would change his location to Hong Kong from Japan, in a sign that Nomura is keen to play a larger role in advising on cross-border deals involving Asian firms. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by David Holmes)