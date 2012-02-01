TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings Inc
could take more than a year to find a successor to the ex-Lehman
Bros banker who ran its wholesale division and is likely to
groom an internal candidate for the job, the second in command
at Japan's top brokerage said.
Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata said Nomura had
been approached by several external candidates interested in
taking the post held by Jasjit Bhattal, who resigned last month
shortly after the wholesale division he oversaw suffered a
nearly $1 billion quarterly loss.
Shibata, who has committed to doubling as wholesale CEO for
an undefined interim period, said the company was in no rush.
"In terms of defining the meaning of interim, at this point
it would not be strange if we continued this way for one, two or
three years," Shibata told a teleconference for analysts after
Nomura reported its results for the October-December quarter.
"We've received applications from a lot of people but we
have not taken action on that front. If possible, we'll take our
time and would like to proceed with an eye towards promoting
someone internally."
Bhattal was the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at
Nomura and his replacement will be watched closely as a sign of
how committed the bank is to a global expansion started with the
purchase of Lehman's Asian and European arms in 2008.
Among potential candidates for the role are Asia Pacific CEO
Philip Lynch, joint heads of investment banking Hiroyuki Suzuki
and William Vereker, and Hiromasa Yamazaki, who oversees the
CEO's office, sources familiar with the matter have said.
Earlier on Wednesday Nomura confirmed Shibata and group CEO
Kenichi Watanabe would remain in place for the next financial
year starting in April.
Nomura also said Suzuki would change his location to Hong
Kong from Japan, in a sign that Nomura is keen to play a larger
role in advising on cross-border deals involving Asian firms.
