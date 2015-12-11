TOKYO Dec 11 Nomura Asset Management said on
Friday it would resume creation of new shares in Next Funds
Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF, the world's largest
leveraged exchange-traded fund, next week after a two month-long
suspension.
The Nikkei leveraged ETF aims to double Nikkei stock index's
moves in either direction. It became hugely popular among day
traders as well as professional players including high-frequency
traders.
In October, Nomura halted subscription to the ETF, citing
difficulty in achieving its mandate because their assets became
too large.
The ETF is by far the most actively traded instrument on the
Tokyo stock exchange, with its daily turnover routinely
surpassing big cap shares such as Toyota Motor and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.
Nomura Asset also said it would resume creation of two other
similar leveraged funds -- Nikkei Inverse ETF and
Nikkei Double inverse ETF -- which it also suspended in
October.
(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)