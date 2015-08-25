Aug 25 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd (NAM), a subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc, appointed Andreas Koerner as head of marketing and client relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He replaces Mark Roxburgh, who will retire at the end of August after more than 15 years with the company. Koerner is currently chief executive of NAM Germany. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)