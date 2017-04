Reuters Market Eye - Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) fall on worries RBI may tighten norms for bad loans.

RBI on Tuesday said changes in the NBFC regulatory framework to be introduced by end of this month.

Shriram Transport Finance (SRTR.NS) falls 1.5 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) down 0.7 percent.

