BRIEF- Ocean Wealth Crowd cuts stake in 21Lady
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
Jan 20 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise about 150 percent y/y versus net profit of 42.7 million yuan ($6.87 million) previous year
* Says Chairman Yu Difei resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15rRLmZ; bit.ly/1J68yZO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2167 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago