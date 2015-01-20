Jan 20 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise about 150 percent y/y versus net profit of 42.7 million yuan ($6.87 million) previous year

* Says Chairman Yu Difei resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15rRLmZ; bit.ly/1J68yZO

