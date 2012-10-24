Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service upgraded three
times the amount of debt of non-profit healthcare institutions
as it downgraded in the third quarter because of robust merger
activity, the rating agency said on Wednesday.
Moody's bumped up its credit rating on $3.2 billion of the
debt, compared with $957.3 million in downgrades over the same
period. The number of upgrades in the sector also exceeded the
number of cuts, 12 to seven.
"Half of the third-quarter upgrades were the result of
consolidations or favorable lease agreements rather than gradual
improvement in fundamental credit quality," Moody's analyst
Carrie Sheffield said in a statement.
"The growing trend toward hospital consolidation is positive
for the financial health of many hospitals since it generally
enables greater operational efficiencies and leverage in
negotiations with payers," Sheffield said.
For the first three quarters of the year altogether,
upgrades in the sector also exceeded downgrades 33 to 30,
Moody's said.
Moody's 19 total rating changes during the quarter pointed
to greater volatility in the non-profit healthcare industry
compared with the third quarter of 2011 when there were 15
rating changes altogether, the credit rating agency said.
Non-profit healthcare providers have faced challenges with
reimbursements, skyrocketing healthcare costs and uncertainty
over Medicare. Those concerns have quickened hospital
consolidations as they seek to survive, Moody's said.