Nov 6 Noodles & Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a tepid consumer
spending environment, sending the company's shares down 6.5
percent in extended trading.
The company, which serves pasta and noodle dishes for as
little as $8, posted a net income of $3.3 million, or 11 cents
per share, up from $133,000, or 1 cent per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 11 cents per share in
the third quarter.
Revenue rose 15.4 percent to $88.9 million. Analysts on
average were expecting revenue of $91 million in the quarter
ended Oct. 1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable restaurant sales for company-owned restaurants
were up 2.4 percent, below the 2.7 percent rise that analysts
polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
Noodles' shares had closed at $46.68 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
