* Third-quarter earnings/share $0.11 vs est $0.11
* Revenue rises 15 pct to $88.9 mln vs est $91 mln
* Comparable restaurant sales for company-owned restaurants
rise 2.4 pct
* Shares fall 10 pct after market
Nov 6 Restaurant operator Noodles & Co
reported lower-than-expected revenue in its second quarter as a
public company, citing a tepid consumer spending environment.
Noodles shares fell 10 percent in trading after markets
closed on Wednesday.
The results come as a surprise as casual restaurants
focusing on fast service have been popular among U.S. consumers
who are lured by customizable menus, inviting decor and
pocket-friendly prices.
In October, fast-casual chain Panera Bread Co
posted a smaller-than-expected gain in quarterly sales at
established company-owned bakery cafes as customer visits
declined.
"The rest of the industry is obviously being impacted but
the fast-casual category has more or less been immune to this
tepid consumer environment except for Noodles and Panera, so I
think it has something to do with the brand (and) its
positioning," Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan told
Reuters.
More traditional casual dining chains Ruby Tuesday Inc
and Darden Restaurants Inc - owner of the Olive
Garden and Red Lobster chains - posted weak results for the
latest quarter, citing weakened consumer spending.
Comparable sales at Noodles' company-owned restaurants rose
2.4 percent in the third quarter, below the 2.7 percent rise
that analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected.
Flooding in Colorado towards the end of the quarter hurt
comparable store sales by 10-20 basis points, a Noodles
executive said in a post-earnings call with analysts.
The company said it expects full-year company-owned
comparable restaurant sales growth of about 3.25-3.75 percent,
but reiterated its adjusted earnings forecast.
"Given the multiple, I think a lot of buy-side expectations
(for the outlook) were much higher and they wanted to see raised
guidance," Setyan said.
Net income rose to $3.3 million, or 11 cents per share, for
the quarter ended Oct. 1 from $133,000, or 1 cent per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Noodles, which serves pasta and noodle
dishes for as little as $8, earned 11 cents per share in the
third quarter, in line with the average analyst estimate.
Revenue rose 15.4 percent to $88.9 million. Analysts on
average were expecting revenue of $91 million in the quarter
ended Oct. 1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noodles' shares were trading down 8 percent at $43. They
have risen 27 percent since their debut to Wednesday's close of
$46.68 on the Nasdaq.
