Feb 19 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Noodles & Co forecast 2015 adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 25 percent in after-market trading.

The company said it expected 2015 adjusted profit to rise about 20 percent, implying a profit of 46 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Noodles & Co's fourth-quarter profit also missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by lower sales at its restaurants in the all-important holiday quarter.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.3 percent for company-owned restaurants, below analysts' estimate of 1.8 percent rise.

Net income rose to $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 from $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share, narrowly missing analysts' estimate of 14 cents.

Total revenue of $108.6 million was also below analysts' estimates of $110.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $27.74 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

