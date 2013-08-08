* Expects 2013 earnings/shr $0.39-$0.41 vs est $0.39
* Shares fall 5 pct after market
Aug 8 Noodles & Co's muted forecast for
the current year disappointed investors, sending shares of the
newly public company down 5 percent in after-hours trading.
The company forecast a full-year profit in the range of
39-41 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a
profit of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"That's something that was a little bit lower than
buy-siders expected," Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan
told Reuters.
The company said it expects comparable restaurant sales
growth of about 3 percent for the year.
"If you're going to take that at face value there's going to
be a deceleration in (comparable restaurant sales) growth as the
year progresses," Setyan said.
Noodles, which opened its first restaurant in Denver,
Colorado in 1995, surprised Wall Street with a strong market
debut in June, prompting comparisons with leading restaurant
chains such as Panera Bread Co and Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc.
The company operates more than 340 restaurants and serves
pasta and noodle dishes inspired by world cuisines. Most dishes
are priced at around $8, according to the company's website.
The company said second-quarter net income fell to $0.1
million from $2.2 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 13 cents per share,
above the average analyst estimate of 12 cents per share.
Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $89.2 million in the quarter
ended July 2, beating market estimates of $88.1
million.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent.
Noodles shares were trading at $45.01 after the bell. They
had closed at $47.27 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
By Thursday's close, the shares have risen about 160 percent
from its IPO price of $18.