DUBAI May 16 Dubai's Noor Bank has picked seven
banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential Tier 1
dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document from lead managers
showed on Monday.
Citi and Standard Chartered were mandated as joint global
coordinators, with those banks plus Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates
NBD Capital, First Gulf Bank, Noor Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank
also selected as joint lead managers, the document showed.
Noor Bank, rated A- by Fitch Ratings, will hold meetings
with fixed income investors in the Middle East, Asia and Europe,
starting on Tuesday, it said.
A dollar-denominated sukuk with a perpetual tenor could
follow the roadshows, subject to market conditions, the document
added.
Dubai's government owns 48 percent of Noor Bank, according
to the lender's website.
