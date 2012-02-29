DUBAI Feb 29 Dubai's Noor Islamic Bank
ended business relationships with Iranian banks in December last
year as a pre-emptive action in relation to U. S. sanctions,
Noor said in an email on Wednesday.
"When we became aware, in December 2011, that unilateral
U.S. sanctions were to be applied against a number of Iranian
banks we took pre-emptive action to end our business
relationships with Iranian banks licensed in the UAE," the email
said.
Earlier, sources said that government-owned Noor Islamic
Bank had been forced by the United States to cut off its banking
business with Iran as part of wider U.S. efforts to pressure
Tehran over its nuclear programme, confirming a Wall Street
Journal report.