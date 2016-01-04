Jan 4 Johnson and Johnson is seeking to
sell its manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients,
Noramco, in a move that could value the division at as much as
$800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Noramco is attracting interest primarily from buyout firms,
the people said this week. The unit has annual earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than $70
million, some of the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
Representatives of Johnson & Johnson declined to comment.
Noramco manufactures the active ingredients in painkillers,
including oxycodone.
Pharmaceutical M&A had its strongest year in history in
2015, and is expected to continue at a robust pace despite
headwinds, including choppier valuations in the biotech space
and unsteady credit markets.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Carl O'Donnell in New York;
Editing by Sandra Maler)