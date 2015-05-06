METALS-Copper continues rise with help of Asia stock gains
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
NEW YORK May 6 Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange will rise "appropriately" as the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium continues to fall, Noranda Aluminum chief executive Kip Smith said on Wednesday in the company's first quarter 2015 earnings call.
The falling Midwest premium AL-PREM has not yet resulted in a decline in aluminum imports to the United States, which partly caused the premium's decline from record levels. Last week, the premium fell to 14-15 cents a lb, its lowest level in more than a year, after exceeding 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
ATHENS, May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.