Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
The company said it looked forward to resuming negotiations with the plant's 371 unionized workers, represented by the United Steelworkers of America. They walked off the job after the two sides could not agree on proposed changes to the pension plan in a new collective bargaining agreement. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.