NEW YORK, March 10 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp
:
* Power users in Missouri, including the Missouri Retailers
Association, approve deal for the aluminum producer to pay a
lower power rate at its 268,875 tonne-per-year smelter in New
Madrid, Missouri
* Under deal, Noranda will pay a $34/megawatt hour
electricity rate, down from $42.35 currently
* At full production, the proposed smelter rate structure
would have reduced the plant's electricity costs by $30 million
in 2014, or about 5 cents per lb of primary aluminum produced
* The deal is a "positive step" ahead of final approval of
the deal by state regulator Missouri Public Service Commission,
a spokesman said
* The state regulator will rule on the deal by May 31.
* The company has threatened to shutter the plant if
favorable rate deal was not reached
Source: Noranda Aluminum Holding Company press release:
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)