April 25 Noranda Aluminum Holding Co
said first-quarter profit fell, hurt by lower aluminum prices
and a drop in sales.
Persisting global macro-economic concerns, particularly the
European sovereign-debt crisis and fears of slowing economic
growth in China, have dampened aluminum prices, the
Tennessee-based company said.
A global supply glut has hurt prices and some analysts
expect excess capacity in aluminum smelting to drag on for years
to come.
Net profit fell to $16.2 million, or 24 cents a share, from
$38.3 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $353.5 million.
Noranda operates a mine in Jamaica to produce bauxite that
is refined into alumina at its Gramercy, Louisiana facility. The
alumina is then smelted into aluminum at Noranda's smelter near
New Madrid, Missouri.
