July 26 Canadian wood panels maker Norbord Inc's second-quarter profit rose on improved prices for oriented strand board (OSB).

OSB, similar to plywood but cheaper, is commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors.

Norbord's April-June profit rose to $6 million, or 14 cents per share, from $1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)