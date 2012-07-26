COLUMN-A clash of new and old for the lost heart of metals trading?: Andy Home
LONDON, June 7 Is a showdown looming in the world of industrial metals trading?
July 26 Canadian wood panels maker Norbord Inc's second-quarter profit rose on improved prices for oriented strand board (OSB).
OSB, similar to plywood but cheaper, is commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors.
Norbord's April-June profit rose to $6 million, or 14 cents per share, from $1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, June 7 Is a showdown looming in the world of industrial metals trading?
* President Kabila coopts opposition to ease pressure for vote