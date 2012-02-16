* Full-year profit to fall short of its expectations

* Says UK, South Africa markets challenging in December

Feb 16 Norcros Plc, a maker of bath showers and floor tiles, said full-year adjusted profit will be slightly below its prior expectations due to weakness in its major markets.

The companty said revenue for the 18-week period ended Feb. 5 fell 3.1 percent on a reported basis, and rose 0.9 percent on a constant currency basis.

"Market conditions in the UK and South Africa were particularly challenging in December reflecting the earlier and longer than expected Christmas shutdowns in our major markets," Norcros said in a statement.

In November, Norcros -- which operates brands such as Johnson Tiles and Triton Showers -- said rising commodity costs had prompted it to restructure its cost base.

Norcros shares have lost about 30 percent of their value in the last eight months.