BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%
March 26 Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc rose as much as 12 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the Hong Kong-based school operator at about $1.7 billion.
Nord Anglia raised about $304 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per share, the mid point of its pricing range.
The company - which runs 27 schools in Southeast Asia, China, Europe, North America and the Middle East - sold all the 19 million shares in the offering.
Nord Anglia's shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high of $17.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Baring Asia Private Equity bought Nord Anglia for $360 million in 2008 and helped the company enter the United States when it bought WCL Group for $237 million in May.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.