LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Norddeutsche Landesbank on Tuesday announced it was shelving plans to sell a seven-year senior euro bond, blaming market conditions.

The German lender, Baa1/NR/A-, started marketing the benchmark trade on Monday at 90bp area over mid-swaps via leads BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, NordLB, Santander (B&D) and UniCredit.

In a statement released on Tuesday the lender said it thanked investors for their interest in the transaction, but that the bank has "decided not to proceed with the transaction at this point. The company is looking forward to re-engaging with investors again in the future." (Reporting by Helene Durand)