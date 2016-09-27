LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Norddeutsche Landesbank on Tuesday
announced it was shelving plans to sell a seven-year senior euro
bond, blaming market conditions.
The German lender, Baa1/NR/A-, started marketing the
benchmark trade on Monday at 90bp area over mid-swaps via leads
BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, NordLB, Santander (B&D) and UniCredit.
In a statement released on Tuesday the lender said it
thanked investors for their interest in the transaction, but
that the bank has "decided not to proceed with the transaction
at this point. The company is looking forward to re-engaging
with investors again in the future."
(Reporting by Helene Durand)