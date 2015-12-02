HANOVER, Germany Dec 2 German regional state
backed lender NordLB expects more big hits to the
value of its 18 billion euro ($19.1 billion) portfolio of loans
to the shipping industry over the next three years, its chief
executive said.
"We have planned further substantial impairments in 2016,
2017 and 2018," Gunter Dunkel told a press briefing late on
Tuesday in remarks set for release on Wednesday.
However, the amount of cash NordLB must set aside to cover
non-performing loans should decline over the period and even
drop substantially in 2018, he said, adding that his bank was
taking a more conservative tack than outside market researchers.
The shipping industry has been stuck in a multi-year slump
brought about by global economic weakness and over-capacity in
the sector, which has weighed not only on HSH but also
Commerzbank and state development bank KFW, who were
also active lenders.
($1 = 0.9418 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)