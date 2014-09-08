LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Nordea Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS for the first Additional Tier 1 issue from Sweden.

The Aa3/AA-/AA- rated lender will conduct a series of investor roadshows globally from September 10 to September 12 ahead of the potential issue. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)