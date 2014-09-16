Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Nordea has begun marketing a dual-tranche Additional Tier 1 bond, the first deal in the format from Sweden.
The bank has set initial price thoughts on a perpetual non-call five-year issue at 5.75% area and on a perpetual non-call 10-year at 6.5% area.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are lead managing the transactions, which are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB.
The bonds will be temporarily written-down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 8%. At its second quarter results, Nordea's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.2%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.