LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Investor demand for Nordea Bank's debut Additional Tier 1 bond has surpassed USD5bn, according to a lead manager.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are continuing to market the dual tranche bond at initial price thoughts on a perpetual non-call five-year at 5.75% area and on a perpetual non-call 10-year at 6.5% area.

Further updates on pricing are expected during US business hours. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)