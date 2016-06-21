(Adds Nordea statement, background)

STOCKHOLM, June 21 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday capital needs at Nordea had been significantly overstated in a newspaper report that said the Nordic region's biggest bank could need to raise as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.7 billion).

Daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late Monday an internal document at Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) showed Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending, meaning the bank needed capital to meet regulatory requirements.

Sweden's FSA said in a statement that while it had previously announced it was evaluating major Swedish banks' internal models and made clear this would result in higher capital requirements, the reported need at Nordea was overstated.

"The FSA has previously assessed that the evaluation will result in raised capital requirements," the watchdog said.

"For Nordea's part, as far as we can currently judge, the need for additional capital will be significantly lower than what is reported in the article."

The watchdog also said its stability report, released in late May, had shown Nordea as well as the other Swedish banks, which include Swedbank, Handelsbanken and SEB, more than fulfilled current capital requirements.

Nordea said in a statement it had enough capital to meet regulatory demands and it did not expect any material effects on its capital requirements in the coming regulatory reviews.

"We are very confident in our ability to fulfil the capital requirements without additional capital," said Chief Executive Casper von Koskull.

"I view the article in today's Svenska Dagbladet as highly speculative and with no real substance."

At 0820 GMT, Nordea shares were down 1.5 percent at 77.9 crowns.

