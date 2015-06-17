COPENHAGEN, June 17 Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordic region, is looking to replace its chief executive Christian Clausen, according to a report in Danish newspaper Berlingske on Wednesday.

The bank has hired the international headhunter firm Egon Zehnder to find a replacement for Clausen, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Clausen, 60, has been at the helm since 2007 and has initiated a series of cost saving programmes at the bank.

Nordea declined to comment on the report.

