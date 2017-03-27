COPENHAGEN, March 27 Nordic bank Nordea
is welcome to move its headquarters to Copenhagen from
Stockholm, and should not fear a fee increase like the one
Sweden is contemplating, Denmark's business minister Brian
Mikkelsen said on Monday.
Nordea chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said earlier this month that
the Nordic region's biggest lender would likely propose to move
its headquarters from Sweden if the government raises fees for
the country's banking rescue fund.
Copenhagen has been mentioned in local media as a possible
new home for the bank, as Denmark's is its largest market,
accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total operating income
of close to 10 billion euros ($10.1 billion) in 2016.
"We are obviously ready to welcome companies to Denmark that
can create growth and jobs," Mikkelsen said in comment emailed
to Reuters. "That also goes for Nordea if they have concrete
plans to move their headquarters".
After a plan for a banking tax fell through in February, the
Swedish government proposed raising fees for the resolution
fund, which is used to bail out failing banks.
"The government is working on improving the business climate
in Denmark, and we have no intention of introducing a tax
corresponding to the one Sweden is contemplating," Mikkelsen
said.
He said it would strengthen Denmark's position as a key
supplier of financial services on an international scale if
Nordea chose to move its headquarters to Denmark.
"It's my clear perception that it would be a great advantage
for the rest of the banking sector if we get such a financial
cluster to Denmark," Mikkelsen said.
Danske Bank, another top-tier Nordic bank, is
headquartered in Copenhagen.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
