BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
March 17 Nordea Bank Ab
* Nordea cuts its prime rate and depositrate in finland
* Says will cut its Prime rate by 0.10 percentage points to 1.15 percent, Deposit rate will also be cut by 0.10 percentage points to 1.10 percent
* Says changes will become effective as of 1 April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017