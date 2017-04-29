HELSINKI, April 29 The Finnish government is
working with the country's central bank to convince the Nordic
bank Nordea to move its headquarters to Helsinki from
Stockholm, Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on
Saturday.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, is
looking into moving its headquarters from Sweden to Denmark or
Finland if the Swedish government raises fees for the country's
bank rescue fund.
“Finland would be an excellent base for Nordea. The
government aims for all our policies to be be predictable and
reliable”, Orpo said in a television interview with Finnish
broadcaster YLE.
The Swedish government proposed raising fees for its
resolution fund - used to bail out failing banks - in February
after a plan for a banking tax fell through. It would hit Nordea
harder than other Swedish banks as it has brought its Nordic
subsidiaries into its Swedish corporate structure.
The Danish government has already offered Nordea a home in
Copenhagen, but Orpo said that as a member of the euro zone and
EU's banking union, Finland could offer a more stable
environment for the bank than Denmark, which is not a member of
the currency bloc.
“If anything unfortunate happened, these things can be
handled differently within the banking union”, Orpo said.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)