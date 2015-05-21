By Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN May 21 There is a need for actively
managed funds but many fund managers will fail when it comes to
delivering better returns than passively-managed funds, the head
of Nordea Asset Management, the Nordic region's largest money
manager, said on Thursday.
"Only a few will succeed in consistently delivering alpha
after fees," Christian Hyldahl said at a Thomson Reuters Banking
Seminar in Copenhagen.
Nordea's asset management business attracted 7.2
billion euros of net inflows in the first quarter, with 290
billion Euros ($323 billion) under management, up 21 percent
from a year ago and operates both actively-managed and
passively-managed funds across Europe.
"It is important to understand that in a world with only
passive managers you would not have any efficiency pricing in
the capital markets," Hyldahl said.
Without active managers stock market indexes would look like
they did 30 years ago and there would be no companies like
Google and Apple, he said.
"The stock market needs the dynamics and the reprising and
that's why capital markets are there and that is what
actively-managed funds are there for," he said.
The Danish financial watchdog said in a report in September
last year that 56 of 188 Danish funds with investments in stocks
did not operate an actively-managed strategy.
Actively managed funds typically charge customers more for
their services than funds that openly track benchmarks.
But record low interest rate level in both Europe and the
United States in recent years meant investors needed to hunt out
better yields.
"As a manager it's good for us. It's driving assets from
deposit accounts in banks to the capital markets. It's driving a
lot of our growth today," he said.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)