COPENHAGEN May 21 There is a need for actively managed funds but many fund managers will fail when it comes to delivering better returns than passively-managed funds, the head of Nordea Asset Management, the Nordic region's largest money manager, said on Thursday.

"Only a few will succeed in consistently delivering alpha after fees," Christian Hyldahl said at a Thomson Reuters Banking Seminar in Copenhagen.

Nordea's asset management business attracted 7.2 billion euros of net inflows in the first quarter, with 290 billion Euros ($323 billion) under management, up 21 percent from a year ago and operates both actively-managed and passively-managed funds across Europe.

"It is important to understand that in a world with only passive managers you would not have any efficiency pricing in the capital markets," Hyldahl said.

Without active managers stock market indexes would look like they did 30 years ago and there would be no companies like Google and Apple, he said.

"The stock market needs the dynamics and the reprising and that's why capital markets are there and that is what actively-managed funds are there for," he said.

The Danish financial watchdog said in a report in September last year that 56 of 188 Danish funds with investments in stocks did not operate an actively-managed strategy.

Actively managed funds typically charge customers more for their services than funds that openly track benchmarks.

But record low interest rate level in both Europe and the United States in recent years meant investors needed to hunt out better yields.

"As a manager it's good for us. It's driving assets from deposit accounts in banks to the capital markets. It's driving a lot of our growth today," he said. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)