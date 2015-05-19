STOCKHOLM May 19 Sweden's financial watchdog
said on Tuesday it had fined banking groups Nordea and
Handelsbanken for not adhering to laws on money
laundering.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest banking group, was fined
the maximum amount of 50 million crowns ($6.1 million) and
Handelsbanken 35 million. The FSA said there had been major
deficiencies in Nordea's work to prevent money laundering.
"This means there is a high probability that if people have
tried to launder money or finance terrorism that they could have
done so without Nordea having been able to detect this," it said
in a statement.
It said the bank had lacked an effective system to detect
and prevent money laundering for several years.
The FSA said that the severity of the compliance breaches
would have justified revoking Nordea's banking license, but that
because the bank had taken measures to address the problems, it
would just issue a warning alongside the fine.
"We acknowledge that we initially underestimated the
complexity and the resources required to be fully compliant
within this area," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen said in a
statement.
Clausen said the bank had taken significant measures to
boost compliance work since 2013 and would continue to increase
resources in the area.
Nordea was fined 30 million crowns in 2013 for deficiencies
in its handling of the EU sanctions regulations and in its work
to prevent money laundering.
In a separate statement on Handelsbanken, the watchdog said
the deficiencies were significant and meant the bank "ran a high
risk of being used by people to launder money or finance
terrorism".
It gave Handelesbanken a "remark", a less serious official
sanction than a warning.
($1 = 8.2553 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Louise Heavens)