* Banks fined by Sweden's financial regulator
* Nordea hit with maximum 50 mln SEK fine
* Handelsbanken handed 35 mln SEK penalty
By Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Sweden's financial watchdog
has fined banking groups Nordea and Handelsbanken
for breaching laws on money laundering and terrorism
financing.
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, was fined the
maximum 50 million crowns ($6.1 million) and given a sharper
warning than Handelsbanken, which was fined 35 million crowns.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said major
deficiencies in Nordea's approach to tackling money laundering
had been uncovered.
"It has been bad, really bad", Per Hakansson, the FSA's
chief legal counsel, told a news conference. "They weren't even
aware that they have had high-risk customers."
He said there was a high probability that had people tried
to launder money or finance terrorism, they could have done so
without Nordea being able to detect it.
The watchdog declined to comment on whether illegal
activities had been uncovered in its probe, but noted the
investigation had focused on oversight practices rather than
individual offences.
The FSA said Nordea had lacked an effective system to detect
and prevent money laundering for several years, whether
identifying high-risk individuals, suspicious transactions and
counterparts in tax havens or countries linked to terrorism.
The FSA said the severity of the compliance breaches would
have justified revoking Nordea's banking license, but that
because the bank had taken measures to address the problems, it
would just issue a warning alongside the fine.
It added the fine would probably have been a lot higher if
the investigation had started under current rules.
Since last year, the FSA has the ability to issue penalties
of up to 10 percent of a bank's revenue, substantially higher
than 50 million crown fine slapped on Nordea.
But since these rules were introduced after the probe had
begun, 50 million crowns was the maximum.
"We acknowledge that we initially underestimated the
complexity and the resources required to be fully compliant
within this area," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen said in a
statement.
Clausen said the bank had taken significant steps to boost
compliance work since 2013 and would continue to increase
resources in the area.
Nordea was fined 30 million crowns in 2013 for deficiencies
in its handling of EU sanctions regulations and in its work to
prevent money laundering.
With regard to Handelsbanken, the FSA said the deficiencies
were significant and meant the bank "ran a high risk of being
used by people to launder money or finance terrorism".
It gave Handelsbanken a "remark", a less serious official
sanction than a warning.
At 0920 GMT, Nordea shares were down 0.5 percent, while
Handelsbanken's were 0.1 percent lower.
($1 = 8.2553 Swedish crowns)
