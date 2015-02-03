COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Nordea Bank , said on Tuesday it would not issue new one-year adjustable rate mortgage-backed bonds with negative rates and joined Danish peer Nykredit in calling for a market consultation on how to handle such bonds.

Recent central bank actions taking interest rates well below zero have raised the question of whether mortgage borrowers should receive interest on their loans if rates turn negative.

"Nordea Kredit finds negative rates a challenge for the entire mortgage sector," the bank wrote. "Therefore, it is Nordea Kredit's view that the industry, in cooperation with the authorities, should find a comprehensive and long-term solution that meets the needs of both borrowers and investors."

Nykredit, one of the largest private bond issuers in Europe, said on Monday it would not issue new mortgage-backed bonds with negative interest rates.

In contrast, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen from Denmark's largest financial institution, Danske Bank, said its mortgage arm, Realkredit Danmark, is able to handle a situation with negative interest rates because the bank always charges fees.

Denmark's central bank cut its deposit rate three times in January into negative territory, to -0.5 percent, charging banks to park their money securely with the lender of last resort.

Investors have flocked to the mortgage-backed market which typically offers a higher return than government bonds but is considered a safe bet. However, increased interest has sent interest rates at the short end in negative territory.

The Danish mortgage-backed bond market is Europe's second biggest after Germany. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by David Evans)