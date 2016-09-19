BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) -
** Nordea Markets has hired Lars-Christian Kran to head its Oslo operations, the bank said in a statement
** Kran joins Nordea from competitor Danske Bank Markets, where he had similar responsibilities
** Kran replaces Thorodd Bakken, who was recently named Nordea's head of corporate and investment banking in Norway (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.