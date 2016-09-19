OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) -

** Nordea Markets has hired Lars-Christian Kran to head its Oslo operations, the bank said in a statement

** Kran joins Nordea from competitor Danske Bank Markets, where he had similar responsibilities

** Kran replaces Thorodd Bakken, who was recently named Nordea's head of corporate and investment banking in Norway (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)