OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) -
* Snorre Storset, Chief Executive of Nordea's
Norwegian unit, says the bank has seen lower demand for
mortgages in the first quarter due to tighter public regulations
and slower growth in housing prices
* Says the second quarter will be a more important
temperature gauge for the housing market, because there is
usually high activity in this period
* "We don't experience poor activity at the moment, but it
is not as hysterical as we have seen in previous years," he said
* In the first quarter, lending growth in the retail market
halved to 3 percent from the same time a year ago, but the
housing price development has also slowed significantly
* Some customers have been rejected following tighter
mortgage regulations introduced at the start of the year, but
not a large proportion
* Nordea expects Norway's housing price growth rate to half
following stricter regulation combined with a greater balance of
supply and demand
* In March, the year-on-year growth in housing prices stood
at 11.7 percent
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)