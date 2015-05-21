OSLO May 21 Norway's financial watchdog has
criticised Nordea Funds Ltd, a unit of top Nordic bank Nordea
, for marketing one of its funds as active when it had
in fact performed close to its benchmark, the regulator said on
Thursday.
The rebuke followed a similar criticism of Norway's DNB
in March.
Regulators across Europe are closely watching so-called
"closet indexing", where a fund charges an active management fee
but tracks the holdings and performance of the index against
which its returns are benchmarked.
Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority said it had
analysed how a sample of funds had been managed from June 2009
to June 2014, and that the two DNB and Nordea funds were being
criticised.
Nordea said in a statement the fund's decision to focus on
large companies had resulted in a high degree of correlation
with Norway's benchmark share index. It added that it had
decided in the autumn of 2014 to cut its management fee for the
fund by 25 percent.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Heinrich)