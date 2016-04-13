STOCKHOLM, April 13 The Swedish central bank
said on Wednesday a proposed reorganisation of Nordea
would give the authorities more direct responsibility, leaving
grounds for tightening requirements on the Nordic region's
biggest bank.
Nordea has applied to Sweden's financial watchdog for
permission to merge with its subsidiaries in Denmark, Finland
and Norway, transforming the group into a branch rather than
subsidiary structure.
In a comment on the proposed reorganisation, the Riksbank
said such a change would give Swedish authorities more direct
responsibility for the supervision and crisis management of the
group's banking operations both in Sweden and abroad.
"The transformation into a branch structure will increase
the scope of the Swedish state's, including the Riksbank's,
undertakings," the Riksbank said in a statement on its website.
"There are hence grounds for tightening the requirements
imposed on Nordea to strengthen the bank's resilience."
The Riksbank said Nordea should be subject to liquidity
coverage requirements (LCR) in all significant currencies while
the financial watchdog would be given sufficient resources to
handle the increased need for supervision.
