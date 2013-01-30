BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
Jan 30 Nordea : * Proposes dividend of 0.34 EUR per share versus median forecast 0.3 EUR in
Reuters poll * Says will reach an ROE of 15% under normal interest rates and with a core
tier 1 capital ratio of above 13% * Says we expect to stay at this capital level during 2013 and onwards * Says we will continue to increase cost efficiency by approximately 3%
annually in order to largely maintain flat costs going forward (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.