STOCKHOLM, June 12 Nordic bank Nordea
expects to drive its current businesses further, with no more
asset sales on the cards, chief executive Christian Clausen said
on Wednesday after the bank sold its Polish operations.
Nordea said earlier that it had sold its Polish businesses
to biggest domestic bank PKO Bank Polski for 694
million euros ($925.56 million), but that the deal would lead to
only a minor profit and loss impact.
"It is definitely not the start of a wave (of disposals),"
Clausen told Reuters.
He said the decision to sell the Polish business was due to
a tougher regulatory system in the country, including the
requirement to float 25 percent of subsidiary banks. He said
Nordea remained confident it would achieve its targets,
including a 15 percent return on equity.
($1 = 0.7498 euros)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)