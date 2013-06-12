STOCKHOLM, June 12 Nordic bank Nordea expects to drive its current businesses further, with no more asset sales on the cards, chief executive Christian Clausen said on Wednesday after the bank sold its Polish operations.

Nordea said earlier that it had sold its Polish businesses to biggest domestic bank PKO Bank Polski for 694 million euros ($925.56 million), but that the deal would lead to only a minor profit and loss impact.

"It is definitely not the start of a wave (of disposals)," Clausen told Reuters.

He said the decision to sell the Polish business was due to a tougher regulatory system in the country, including the requirement to float 25 percent of subsidiary banks. He said Nordea remained confident it would achieve its targets, including a 15 percent return on equity. ($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)