COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Nordic banking group Nordea said on Friday it would raise its lending rates in Denmark by up to 0.5 percentage point from Feb. 10 as the risk of losses had grown due to weak economic conditions.

"The economic development in Denmark and Europe has unfortunately been weaker than expected," Anders Jensen, head of Nordea's Danish banking, said in a statement.

"That means that the risk of losses has risen again, at the same time as the financial sector is experiencing high and increasing costs of capital and funding," Jensen said.

Nordea's rate increase highlights the Danish banking sector's funding woes, especially as it came just a day after Denmark's central bank cut its lending rate by 0.4 point to a record low of 0.80 percent to curb the crown currency. {ID:nL5E7MN354]

Nordea's Denmark arm also said that it would cut rates on certain loans linked to the central bank's rate on certificates of deposit by 0.25 percentage point from Dec. 9.

The central bank cut its CD rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to 0.40 percent at the same time as it cut the lending rate by 15 bps more. The rate cuts followed a quarter point decrease by the European Central Bank.

Nordea's flagging of higher rates ahead followed a similar announcement from Danish rival Danske Bank which on Dec. 6 said it would raise its lending rates by half a point due to higher funding and capital costs.

It is unusual for commercial banks' rates to move in the opposite direction to official rates, which underscores the troubles banks have to obtain funding in the deepening European credit crisis. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)