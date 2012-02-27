STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Monday it will not take any of the cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank this week, joining other Swedish banks who are snubbing such help for a second time.

Nordea said at its fourth-quarter earnings report in January it was considering participating in the ECB's second tranche due this Wednesday following a December allotment which many say helped avert a euro zone credit crunch.

Banks are expected to guzzle some half a trillion euros of loans from the ECB, a Reuters poll of money market traders showed on Monday.

"The ECB is not a natural part of our funding. We choose to continue to borrow in the funding market," said Erik Durhan, Nordea's spokesman.

Swedish banks already enjoy Europe's lowest funding costs thanks to their strong capital buffers and low-risk profiles. Unlike banks in other parts of Europe which were locked out of the wholesale funding last year, Swedish banks have had full access to markets. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by David Cowell)